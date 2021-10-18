Afia Schwarzenegger attacks Funny Face, defends her ‘daddy’ Fadda Dickson

• Afia Schwarzenegger has described Funny Face as disrespectful for insulting Fadda Dickson

Controversial comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has lambasted Funny Face for disrespecting her godfather, Fadda Dickson.



Afia did not spare the ‘Children’s president’ as she hurled heavy insults at him for verbally abusing Fadda Dickson whom she claims to be her father.



One can recall that Funny Face, on October 17, 2021, rained heavy insults on the likes of Bola Ray, Fadda Dickson, and Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor who have all been his benefactors at a point in his life.

Unclear what might have triggered his outburst, the comedian who is said to be mentally deranged was seen using unprintable words on Fadda Dickson particularly, for abandoning him when he (Funny Face) had an accident.



But Afia in a bid to defend her ‘godfather,’ has hurled insults at Funny face in equal measure.



According to her, Funny Face is hiding behind the guise of depression to disrespect a well-respected figure like Fadda Dickson.



“You have gone too far. Insulting Fadda Dickson and even involving his mother in your unnecessary rants. I am more insane than you are. I am the queen of all madness. If we both want to stop taking our medical prescriptions, Ghana will not contain us both. You insulted my father‘s mother and you think you can go scot-free. I won’t spare your mother as well,” she stated.



She said Funny Face should stop feeling entitled to people’s kindness, adding that the comedian has failed himself.

“You’re always saying people bailed out on you. Always waiting for people to save or help you. Just look at what you’ve done to yourself. Do you think you’re a child? Stop fooling. You’re responsible for your own self. You are not mad, your level of madness does not surpass mine. Don’t dare me,” she added.



