Afia Schwarzenegger attacks Mercy Asiedu again

Afia Schwarzenegger accuses Mercy Asiedu of wearing cheap clothes to Dubai

Mercy Asiedu’s team member responds to Afia Schwarzenegger



Mercy Asiedu sponsors her team for a Dubai trip



Afia Schwarzenegger has attacked Mercy Asiedu again after initially throwing subtle jabs at her for what she termed as ‘improper dressing’ to Dubai.



Afia’s attacks this time around was after a member from Mercy Asiedu’s team responded to her trolls.



Eno Mary, a lady from Mercy Asiedu’s camp earlier took to social media to lambast Afia Schwarzenegger for insulting her boss over their dress code to Dubai.

Eno fumed over accusations that Afia Schwarzenegger threw subtle jabs at Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu for rocking a sweat jacket to ‘sunny’ Dubai.



“I’m pleading with you, stop disgracing the Asante tribe. Winter jackets cannot be worn to Dubai. We beg you, we are all Ghanaians. You can’t do that and go scot-free. Who are you disgracing? Me or Otumfuo? Stop fooling. What you’re doing is a big embarrassment to the Asante tribe,” Afia earlier stated in a viral video.



It was in this light that Eno in a bid to defend her boss (Mercy Asiedu) did not spare Afia Schwarzenegger.



“You had to sleep with people before you can travel. Are you a woman? Make sure you show your natural beauty when you come to the media. Instead of applauding this move, you are rather criticizing. Have you seen any producer helped this number of people travel for holiday in the movie industry?” she replied Afia.



But infuriated by such comments, Afia Schwarzenegger who claimed her earlier comments wasn’t directed at Mercy and her camp fumed;

“Bunch of foolish people. I’m not even referring to you Mercy Asiedu. I mentioned winter jackets in my earlier video and clearly what you’re wearing isn’t a winter jacket. It’s a cheap sweater. You go and select cheap second hand sweaters and wear them to Dubai. Do you have money to buy winter jackets? Take your foolishness far away from me. Bunch of villagers. Even my daughter, Adiepena has her name boldly written on the streets of Dubai.”



