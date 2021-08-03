Afia Schwarzenegger blasts wealthy men for 'refusing' to build cathedral for Akufo-Addo

• Afia Schwarzenegger has asked the rich society Ghana to prove their worth by constructing the National Cathedral

• She says it is cruel to sit aloof while the president struggles to search for money to build the cathedral



• She said the cathedral, by all means, must be constructed



Popular comedienne and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has challenged all rich men in the country to mobilize themselves and construct the national cathedral if indeed they claim to be rich.



She has described as sad how rich men in the country sit back and watch president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the finance minister struggle to solicit funds instead of extending a hand of support.



One can recall that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta revealed during the 2021 budget reading that an initiative dubbed “100-cedis-a-month club” will be launched on August 12, to enable Ghanaians to contribute to the construction of the National Cathedral.

Many Ghanaians have since dismissed the idea adding that citizens cannot afford to pay such an amount towards a 'mere cathedral'



Some have asked the government to instead solicit funds for more pressing needs such as roads, hospitals, and so on.



But sharing her two cents on the issue Afia Schwarzenegger who shares a totally different opinion wonders why wealthy men in the country won’t spare government the pain of struggling to secure funds for the project.



“Rich men in this town only know how to flaunt their cars, houses. They ask Zionfelix to come and take a video of your room and showcase it to the public. That’s what they do best. You watch on whiles the president goes around begging for money to build cathedral.



"You all sat unconcerned and watch the finance minister announce that we should all pay 100cedis towards the construction of the cathedral. What do you do with your money? If you claim you’re a big man in this country help the president build the national cathedral.” She stated on social media.

“Stop using your money to chase after small girls and help build the cathedral. This cathedral must be built whether we like it or not. Let’s build it for God or risk being killed by a coronavirus,” she added.



Watch the video below







Nomination Formhttps://docs.google.comhttps://cdn.ghanaweb.com