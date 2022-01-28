Afia Schwarzenegger ‘chases’ bloggers who refused to donate money at her event

Bloggers ‘swerve’ Afia Schwarzenegger at late father’s memorial service

Popular Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has called out some Ghanaian bloggers who failed to donate money at her late father’s one-week memorial service.



Afia, although in her mourning state, has planned to retrieve the funeral donations from these bloggers anywhere she meets them.



She made these statements while eulogizing other media personalities who have shown immense support to her all through her bereavement.



Afia mentioned the likes of Bola Ray, Ohemaa Woyeje, Babie Dapaah, Yemmey Baba, and several others for doing the needful.

“To the radio presenters and media personalities who came and showed support, God richly bless you. The likes of Ohemaa Woyeje, Bola Ray, Babie Dapaah, and many others thank you all for showing support to daddy. He is very grateful. But the bloggers who failed to contribute money at my father’s remembrance ceremony forget that I’m in a mourning state. I’ll chase you for my money anywhere I see you. Bear in mind that you guys owe me big time. As for those who didn’t show up, you also owe me. Prepare,” she stated in a video shared on her Instagram page.



Ohemaa Woyeje donated a cash amount of GH₵1,000 to Afia Schwarzenegger during her late father’s one-week celebration.



EIB Network CEO, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray also paid a visit to the comedienne at her residence on January 28, 2022.



