Afia Schwarzenegger curses Maurice Ampaw

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: ghpage.com

Afia Schwarzenegger has come out to vehemently deny Lawyer Marice Ampaw’s claims that Chairman Wontumi has never slept with her by invoking curses on him.

On Monday, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw revealed during an appearance on Wontumi TV that Afia Schwar’s writ of summons is ready for defaming the Ashanti Regional NPP chairman.

He continued to state with emphasis that Chairman Wontumi has never been in an amorous relationship with Afia Schwar before – Hence, whatever the mother of two said last week should be regarded as a lie.

Afia Schwar earlier dropped a video on the internet in the late hours of yesterday to mock both Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and Chairman Wontumi by stating that “any idiot can go to court.”

Just this morning, Afia Schwar shared a new disturbing video of herself angrily invoking deep curses on Lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

In the viral video, Afia Schwarzenegger summoned powerful and dreadful river gods such as Antoa plus others to curse Lawyer Maurice Ampaw to death.

Afia Schwar also begged the river gods she summoned to use Lawyer Maurice Ampaw’s family for thanksgiving after they are done killing him.



Source: ghpage.com
