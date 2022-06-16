Afia Schwarzenegger deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck

Socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger

Nogopko warns Afia Schwarzenegger against publishing shrine videos on the internet

Nogokpo confirms Afia Schwarzenegger visited the shrine



Afia Schwarzenegger pulls down video of her Nogokpo visit



Ghanaian actress and socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has pulled down a video that captured her journey to the famous Nogokpo shrine, checks by GhanaWeb have revealed.



The move briefly follows a stern warning from authorities of the shrine, who claim it is against their rules for clients to make internet publications of the shrine after their visit.



In an attempt to prove to media critics that she had visited the famous shrine to seek justice against Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, Afia Schwarzenegger posted a photo of herself by a signpost that read 'Nogokpo' and captioned the photo, 'I mean business'.

However, the photo was insufficient as her critics continued to troll her. Popularly among such critics was television host Mona Gucci, who claimed she had been reliably informed by an official of the shrine that Afia Schwarzenegger never visited the shrine.



Mona Gucci's claim instigated Afia Schwarzenegger to post a video of herself walking barefooted to the shrine.



Reacting to the social media post of the shrine in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Togbui Amuzu Agbodzalu William, the Chief of Nogokpo, explained that it is highly prohibited for persons who visit the shrine to make social media posts of the place and its activities.



"At Nogokpo Shrine, a lot of people come, and we help a lot of people. We don't tolerate the nonsense she is doing because she came to the community to take pictures and videos and shared it online. We don't tolerate it, and that is why I had to tackle it," Togbui Amuzu told GhanaWeb reporter Paula Amma Broni.



Togbui Amuzu also stated that the actress' recent proclamation on the issue could have a detrimental effect on her as the shrine is yet to sit on the case.

"I have seen what Schwarzenegger has published, which is tarnishing the image of the community... Nogokpo has helped a lot of people, so if someone wants to come and destroy it with their attitude or behaviour, we won't tolerate it.



"I am afraid what Schwarzenegger is doing can affect her too... with the case she brought, she has been sent back to see the chief of where Wontumi or so is because we do our cases in two parts. In some cases, you can summon, and we invite whoever you have a case with. We meet the person here so that we can ask questions. In the second part, we can allow you to talk to the shrine if your case is true," Togbui Amuzu explained.







