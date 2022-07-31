Afia Schwarzenegger descends on Kofi Asamoah after misunderstanding at Tracey Boakye’s wedding

Afia Schwarzenegger

Comedienne and a member of the ‘Mafia Gang’, Afia Schwarzenegger has gone berserk unleashing a barrage of insults on filmmaker Kofi Asamoah for obstructing her movement during the wedding ceremony of actress Tracey Boakye, Thursday.

In a one-minute video clip which has been in circulation, Afia Schwarzenegger used some unprintable words on Kofi Asamoah for preventing her from following the bride who was being ushered into the event grounds by her father.



She could not fathom why Kofi Asamoah would obstruct her considering that the bride is her bosom friend and a member of the ‘Mafia Gang’ which has Diamond Appiah as the third and last member.



“I hate nonsense. I flew to the country on a business class ticket from Amsterdam and you, Kofi Asamoah had the guts to mess up. Are you part of the Mafia Gang? Is Tracey your friend?” an obviously raged Afia Schwarzenegger fumed amidst derogatory remarks.



“You abandoned Moesha after she went mad. You’re always interested in juicy stuff. Shame on you. Are you happy with what you did? How dare you touch me when I’m dancing? Whether you like it or not, you’re not part of us; Tracey is not your friend,” she added while an unidentified voice was also heard berating Kofi Asamoah.



The marriage and arrangements



Tracey Boakye got married to Frank Badu Ntiamoah on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Kumasi. As part of the plans for the effective execution of the event, some individuals were officially engaged by the couple with clear-cut responsibilities published on social media ahead of the event, GhanaWeb observed.

Kofi Asamoah was part of the production and technical team and was specifically named as the event producer under all social media posts made by Tracey Boakye. Essentially, Kofi Asamoah was in charge of the event.



What happened at the event?



A short video clip of what ensued between Afia Schwarzenegger and Kofi Asamoah has since her outburst surfaced. In the said video, Tracey Boakye, wrapped in colourful Kente cloth was being escorted by her father to her seat as gospel musician, Piesie Esther performed.



An elated Afia Schwarzenegger was seen dancing while following the entourage. Kofi Asamoah held her and subsequently whispered in her ears but the comedienne kept going. A security officer then approached Afia Schwarzenegger. The comedienne had an exchange with the man tasked to maintain sanity at the event.







