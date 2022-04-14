Afia Schwarzenegger descends on Moesha’ Boduong's family

Afia Schwarzenegger painfully recounts some sacrifices she made for Moesha

Moesha’s family is ungrateful, Afia Schwarzenegger asserts



Afia Schwarzenegger prays for Moesha, tackles her family



Controversial Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has lashed out at Moesha’s family for what she described as exhibiting the highest form of ungratefulness towards her.



Sometime in 2021, when Moesha’s condition deteriorated, reports which made rounds on social media projected Afia Schwarzenegger as one of the individuals who supported her.



It was the case that Afia Schwarzenegger and Ayisha Modi, who was also reported to have supported Moesha’s plight, took to social media to fight about who donated the most money towards the actress’ well-being.

It was also during that particular period that Ayisha Modi alleged that she spent over GHC1.7billion on Moesha’s ailing health, a situation which incurred the wrath of Afia Schwarzenegger.



But in all these, Afia feels the family has not for once appreciated her efforts.



According to the comedienne, she has made a lot of sacrifices for Moesha including abandoning her late father who was also sick at that time to take care of her.



Afia Schwarzenegger said she supported Moesha financially when nobody was willing to help and also kept some secrets about her condition safe.



Recounting all these, Afia said it appears all her efforts have gone unnoticed.

“If I’m to sit here and tell you how ungrateful Moesha’s family has been to me, you won’t believe it. Do you know how many nights I abandoned my late father just to go and attend to Moesha? All I ever wanted was to support Moesha. She is suffering from a mental illness. I’m saying this here today if nobody knows. All the times she went to church to offer a testimony about her changed life, she was suffering mentally. We her friends were shielding it. Me, Nana Akua Addo and Moesha’s PA who badmouthed her were part of those who kept this a secret. But because she belongs to a family, we respected that.



"Moesha isn’t my friend and you know that. Moesha was a friend to my daughter and that’s how come I like her. When we brought doctors and they said we should drop $1,000, none of her family members offered to pay, I paid. I even called Sandra Ankobiah to help us get a good hospital for Moesha. Do you know how many times she tried taking her own life, She even drank bleach at a point. When we go to Moesha’s house in the morning, we get home extremely late. But at this point, I have backed out. I only support Moesha with prayers. I swear on my father’s coffin, that I have the purest intentions for her.” She stated in an interview with Zionfelix.



