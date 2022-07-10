Afia Schwarzenegger details what happened at Nogokpo and Kliko shrines during her visit

Afia Schwarzenegger explains why she was at Nogokpo shrine

Media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, better known as Afia Schwarzenegger has on the United Showbiz Show aired on July 9, 2022, said she went to the famous Nogokpo shrine to curse someone she has refused to identify.



In the video shared on the official platform of the United Television page on Instagram on Saturday, the comedienne recalled the steps she endured to place a curse on the unidentified person.



“I went to Nogokpo to curse someone. The man in front of me [referring to a video she recorded] is a King in Kliko. Kliko is a god in Agbozome so that's where I went to place my first curse and when I finished, I told him to take me to Nogokpo.

“When you get to Nokopko, you tell them your problem and when you are done, you place a curse using money. To tell them the reason you are there, you pay 10 cedis,” she explained in the Twi language.



According to the mother of three, after placing a curse on her target at Kliko, she also suggested she wanted to go to Nogokpo to place more curses on the individual.



“When that is done, they will tell you to go and see the chief in charge of the town where the problem you had with the person occurred. So when you go and see the ‘Wolomo’, they will give you a letter then you will take it back to Nogokpo.



“The day I went to Nokopko, that evening, I was going to Holland so once I got the information, I handed it over to Togbe. That is the man who led me. He continued the process and now that I am back, I will go and finish the process. Yes! I'm a witch stay at your home and say it,” she added.



These revelations come after Afia Schwarzenegger shared a picture of her beside a Nogopko signpost on June 12, 2022, which went viral just when she had vowed to take on persons who have accused her of peddling falsehoods about her relationship with Chairman Wontumi.

On the back of her claim that she slept with Chairman Wontumi, she was sued for defaming the politician. Prior to the suit, she had invoked curses on lawyer Maurice Ampaw for refuting the sexual allegations she made against Chairman Wontumi.



She also cursed whoever would doubt her claim or discuss her actions.





