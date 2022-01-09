Afia Schwarzenegger ‘ditches’ ‘new mystery lover’, says they are just business partners

Afia Schwarzenegger swerves Ghanaians once again

Afia Schwarzenegger denies relationship with new ‘mystery lover’



New bedroom video of Afia Schwarzenegger and mystery man causes stir online



It seems Afia Schwarzenegger has once again played with the minds of people as the comedienne has disclosed that the man she recently introduced to Ghanaians as her lover is just her business partner.



Afia Schwarzenegger said all the lovey-dovey pictures and raunchy videos of herself and the man she posted some few days ago on social media is simply a publicity stunt and nothing else.



Earlier, Afia Schwarzenegger shared a video of herself in the arms of an unknown man whom she tagged as her new lover.

In what appeared to be a bedroom setting, the comedienne was captured kissing and fondling her ‘unidentified boyfriend’ in a video shared via Instagram on January 6, 2021.



The said video garnered several reactions from individuals across social media including criticisms to which Afia responded to.



“Am a fully grown woman, and I post what I want to post.” Afia wrote on Instagram when she was attacked for sharing her private issues on social media.



But in a sudden U-turn, Afia Schwarzenegger has established that the man in question is just a friend and the lovey-dovey videos she shared was intended to promote an ongoing project.



She made the revelations in an Instagram post where she tagged the gentleman and wrote;

“Now that I have your Attention: @frenchkissdj is a friend and a business partner that am doing a project with...what I posted was a scene of our upcoming project...just as I faked a relationship with @mrdrewofficial to promote his album. Watch out for our Ep. Thank you all for the hype. See u in the cinemas soon...Oh ye foolish Galatians, I said I am dating an Ewe man...FK is Not an ewe. Good day n eat beans.”



