Afia Schwarzenegger ends 14-year-old feud with Obinim, finds replacement

Afia Schwarzenegger has declared a lifetime feud with Maa Linda (Right) as she ends feud with Obinim

Ghanaian socialite, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has finally decided to ‘let go’ of her long-standing feud with Bishop Daniel Obinim.

The comedienne who has over the years engaged in a series of heated social media wars with the International Godsway Chapel founder said she has finally ceased fire and has found a replacement.



Afia Schwarzenegger’s feud with Bishop Obinim erupted after the former accused the latter of using dubious means to run his church and also attempting multiple times to sleep with her.



She has since constantly attacked Mr. Obinim together with his wife, Florence, at the slightest opportunity.



Afia’s hatred for Obinim compelled her to even support her nemesis, the Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyepong, who recently also waged war against the preacher.



But in a new twist to events, Afia Schwarzenegger said Obinim has been replaced with popular UK-based Ghanaian TikTok star, Maa Linda, whom she is rigorously clashing with on social media.



Afia Schwarzenegger has been involved in a messy fight with the famous ‘TikToker’ in recent times and the two have attacked each other to an extent their kids have also been dragged in.

Afia has established that if her fight with Obinim could last for 14 years, she intends to drag this particular one with Maa Linda for a lifetime.



“Let’s take note of this, let’s mark this. Today, I have ended my 14-year-old feud with Obinim. I replace Obinim with you and your kids and I will do this with you till casket,” she stated during a Tik Tok live video.



“If you don’t know me, you can ask around. Once you have started this, make sure you are able to finish it because I won’t back out. I’m not the type who pulls out of a fight. I have kept quiet for a long time and now nothing will hold me back anymore,” Afia added.



Watch the video below:







EB/BB