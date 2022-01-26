Afia Schwarzenegger, family arrive at late father’s one-week celebration

Afia Schwarzenegger loses father

Afia Schwarzenegger mourns father



Afia Schwarzenegger holds one-week celebration for late father



Ghanaian socialite Valentina Nana Agyeiwaaa popularly known as ‘Afia Schwarzenegger’ has arrived at her late father’s one-week celebration being held at Achimota in Accra.



Afia Schwarzenegger arrived in the company of some family members and close friends.



The popular comedienne appears to have cried her eyes out these past few days as she has been captured with teary and swollen eyes.

Meanwhile, tons of guests are expected to arrive at the ceremony grounds.



Earlier, Afia Schwarzenegger in series of social media posts disclosed how life has been a living hell without her father.



The actress lost her father, Augustine Agyei, after a short illness on January 17, 2022.



Watch the video below.



