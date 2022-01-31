Afia Schwarzenegger flaunts her mother to prove critics wrong

Afia Schwarzenegger shoots down feud claims with her mother

Ghanaians question the whereabouts of Afia Schwarzenegger



Afia Schwarzenegger sends cryptic message to Ghanaians



In a bid to shoot down claims of abandonment and neglect on her part, popular Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has paid a visit to her mother.



This is the second time the comedienne has rubbished claims that she is not on good terms with her mother as in the first instance, she took to social media to rant.



“Let the foolishness end. My parents divorced some 20 something years ago...leave my mother alone!!!! My mum is old n ill as well so leave her alone. She's got no business with my dad. END THE FOOLISHNESS PLEASE,” she earlier stated on Instagram.

This comes after Ghanaians questioned the whereabouts of Afia Schwarzenegger’s mother during her late father’s one-week funeral observation.



The absence of Afia’s mother from the event coupled with how she rarely flaunts her as much as she did with her late father raised several concerns on social media.



Reports said that perhaps, the comedienne has a ‘silent feud’ with her mother.



But in a new development, perhaps to cement her stance of having a good relationship with her mother, Afia Schwarzenegger was seen in the company of her mother and gospel singer, Brother Sammy, in a video, she shared on social media.



In the said video, Brother Sammy and Afia’s mother were excitedly laughing at the comedienne’s jokes, while at an unidentified location.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Brother Sammy were clad in black apparel while the comedienne’s mother was captured wearing a normal African print attire.



Watch the video below







