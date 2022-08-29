Afia Schwarzenegger gets banned on TikTok

Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger

Controversial socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has been banned from the social media application, TikTok, where she has over 500,000 followers.

What may have caused the ban on the socialite's account remains a mystery as some social media users have attributed it to a couple of videos she did to mimic the self-acclaimed daughter of Maame Water, Akosua Moon goddess.



According to TikTok, “If someone repeatedly breaks the community guidelines, then their account could be banned from the app. This is done to make sure that the app remains a safe and fun space for all users.



“The fastest way to get your TikTok account banned is by sharing inappropriate content. TikTok has a strict policy on what it will not tolerate on the platform. This includes content that promotes bullying, drugs, alcohol, nudity, or any form of sexual content.



“Repeated violations of the rules can result in account holders getting banned from the platform.”



Since the ban on her account, some social media users have made videos explaining why the mother of three got banned and why she needs to learn a lesson from that.

On August 24, 2022, Afia mocked the spiritualist who recently accused Asamoah Gyan of killing Castro for spewing nonsense when she was under the influence of marijuana.



This pushed Akosua Moon Goddess to react to Afia's claim of her being a weed smoker while threatening to deal with the actress for making fun of her card reading and labelling her as fake.



The spiritualist also noted that Afia's time was up, while adding that nothing could save her.



ADA/BOG