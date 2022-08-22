1
Afia Schwarzenegger goes after Nana Tornado again

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The beef between Afia Schwarzenegger and Nana Tornado is nowhere close to ending as the comedienne has released a series of videos insulting her nemesis, Nana Tornado.

In a video that was shared on Instagram on August 22, 2022, Afia dared Nana Tornado to disclose why his family beat him up while making sexual allegations against him.

“Can't you tell the man you have been calling isn't picking your call? Everyone that uses you dumps you. You don't have any use and you have no glory. You are just slimy.

“Your sister you accused of being a witch claims she is ashamed because she doesn't want other people to know you are the brother. Come and tell us what you did that made them beat you in your father's house,” she dared the outspoken socialite.

Afia’s insult went further to rubbish Nana Tornado asserting that he should know he is of no use on earth.

For a long while, both Afia Schwarzenegger and Nana Tornado have been spewing insults at each other amidst allegations.

