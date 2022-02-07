Afia Schwarzenegger goes bald

Afia Schwarzenegger outdoors a new look

Fans of Afia impressed with her look



You look beautiful, Nana Akua Addo tells Afia



Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has outdoored a new look ahead of her 40th birthday celebration on February 14.



The actress and comedienne, on Monday, February 7, published a video of her bald head which fans say perfectly fits her.



Afia has joined the short hair gang.

Jamming to Sista Afia's hit single 'Asouden' translated as stubborn, she wrote: "On my way to 40...The bald challenge is on!"



Her 'sakora' look has been welcomed by her social media followers who commented that she doesn't look her age.



Others noted that she looks as good as ever despite losing her father, Augustine Adjei who passed away in January this year.



Afia has been sharing her fondest memories of her beloved father on her Instagram page.



Friends and colleagues including fashion icon, Nana Akua Addo complimented her bold look which she states is beautiful.

How will you rate Afia Schwar's look?



Watch the video below:



