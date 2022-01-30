Afia Schwarzenegger is dangerous like a 'timber car' - Kumchacha

Prophet Nicholas Osei (Kumchacha) of Heaven's Gate Ministries, has described mourning female comedienne, Valentina Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, as an opportunist who is to be feared.

The female comedienne following the one-week celebration of her father's passing heaped praise and appreciation on the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie for prophesying about the death of her father some weeks prior to it occurring.



But speaking on Oman Channel, Kumchacha who has been picking a bone with Afia Schwarzenegger described her as a dangerous person who is to be feared because of her opportunistic behaviour.



According to Kumchacha, Afia Schwarzenegger only found reason to speak good of Prophet Nigel because the prophet attended her father's one-week memorial and made a donation to her.



"Let's put her lose aside, I will always insist Afia Schwarzenegger is dangerous like a timber car; it's not good when you have one driving behind you and it's also not good when it's in front of you. We were all here in Ghana when Afia Schwarzenegger published several videos accusing Nigel Gaisie of being a fake prophet. She called him a devil and said he can't prophesy for even an ant to die, she said it more than seven times.



"But after you've been bereaved and Nigel came to make a huge donation you've to turn around praising him. These are all mind games," he claimed.

Afia Schwarzenegger recently disclosed that Prophet Nigel Gaisie foretold the death of her father.



Afia Schwarzenegger in an appreciation post to pastors who have shown immense love towards her said Nigel Gaisie did not only predict her father’s death but also instructed that she finds a pastor to lead the father to Christ.



“It was Nigel Gaisie who had the revelation about my father’s death. He disclosed to me that in two weeks my father will die so I should get someone to lead him to Christ. Although we disagree on some levels, thank you", she said in Twi.



Afia Schwarzenegger in the past had what seemed like irreconcilable differences with Prophet Nigel Gaisie.



The two decided to put aside their differences and smoke the peace pipe during Afia Schwarzenegger’s father’s one-week memorial service.

Responding to this, Kumchacha insisted the reconciliation between the female comedienne and the prophet is another one of her opportunistic ventures.



"She speaks well when there's money to be made and speak evil when she is no longer given. When she is no longer able to access money she comes out with an exposé. What hasn't she said about Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng formally Nana Agradaa?



"But today because she showed up at her father's one-week memorial and made a donation as well as support her, you see how much she's praising her. She spoke differently when she was not making any money from the woman, now that she has received something from her she is speaking good of the woman," Kumchacha stated.



Watch video below:



