Afia Schwarzenegger is doomed, nobody wants her - Nana Tornado mocks

Nana Tornado wades into UTV-Afia Schwarzenegger and Chairman Wontumi lawsuit

Nana Tornado comments on Afia Schwarzenegger-UTV lawsuit

Nana Tornado insults Afia Schwarzenegger



Nana Tornado claims Afia carries bad luck with her



Nana Tornado has fired missiles at Afia Schwarzenegger after the United Television Station got sued by Chairman Wontumi for allowing the comedienne to use their platform to defame him.



In a video shared on various social media platforms, Nana Tornado smeared her with all sorts of insults while adding that the mother of three was an embodiment of bad luck which is why no one wants to associate with her.



“You are a waste dump. Afia Schwarzenegger, you are a waste dump bowl. Fada has made the workers announce to apologise to Chairman. Can’t, you see you've been disgraced.

“Nobody wants you, when you go to Nogokpo, they sack you, you go to Antoa, they sack you, you even go to UTV and they sack you, you go to Angel TV, they also sack you because you are a trouble maker.



“Afia Schwarzenegger you are doomed, nobody wants you anywhere,” he said in a video that has since gone viral.



After raining insults on the Afia, Nana Tornado applauded Fada Dickson for making a swift move to apologise to Chairman Wontumi for denting his image by bringing on the show, Afia Schwarzenegger.



“UTV did well apologising to Chairman Wontumi after they got sued was a quick move from the television. To get your respect is what Fada Dickson did. Fada Dickson, it pains me to know because Afia was given a platform to say the things she said until some of the things she said affected Nana Ama McBrown.



“Fada you've shown that you are a wise man and that you are knowledgeable. Chairman Wontumi, if you can you say you can…(he praised). Please forgive UTV because to air is human. Chairman I'm sure UTV didn't know Afia was going to say things,” he added.

He, furthermore, used the opportunity to urge Chairman Wontumi to accept the United Television group’s apology.



“It has already happened and we are one people in Ghana. If someone does something and it's bad you have to say it. Chairman please accept the apology but right now with the current situation they have given her out.



“Afia Schwarzenegger have you seen you are a troublemaker. If they talk about a waste truck you are beneath the waste truck. Can’t, you see everyone has disowned you? Look at what you did causing problems for a television station,” he expressed.



Over the weekend, social media buzzed after the United Television aired an episode of the United Showbiz Show where Afia Schwarzenegger insisted she dated Chairman Wontumi.



She added that she had placed a curse on an unidentified person who denied dating her.

According to Afia, she sought assistance to use black magic during her visit to Nogokpo and Kliko shrines to fight the unknown person.



This revelation didn't sit well with many Ghanaians as the public chastised the UTV group for accommodating the comedienne to detail the steps she went through to destroy a person using black magic.



Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi whose name was brought up during the show has sued UTV and the panel for defamation.





ADA/BOG