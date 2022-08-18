0
Afia Schwarzenegger is shaken because I visited Chairman Wontumi – Nana Tornado fights back

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial social media commentator, Nana Tornado, has clapped back back at Afia Schwarzenegger less than two hours after the comedienne called him a gay and a slave.

In a post shared on Instagram by Tornado, he explained why Afia attacked him.

He said the mother of three attacked him because he visited Chairman Wontumi when he landed in Ghana from America.

“When I landed in Ghana, I went to visit Chairman Wontumi. I put Afia Schwarzenegger in a dilemma, which is why she insulted me while counting ¢100 notes when your mates are counting dollars.

“Did you ask me what they gave me when I visited Chairman Wontumi? Chairman Wontumi gave me enough money to help your mother's knees, which have failed her. The money is enough to take her to Korle-Bu,” he insulted.

He added that people meet him in private and beg him to let go of all the bitterness he has towards his nemesis, yet still, Afia will insult him, and when he responds, people think he is a bad person.

“People meet me in private and beg me to let the name of Afia Schwarzenegger rest. The thing is when she comes and rubbishes me, people don't see her, but then when I react, people ask me to let her name rest and say I have a sharp mouth,” he said.



