Afia Schwarzenegger lambasted for labeling fellow woman barren

Afia Schwarzenegger rants on Instagram

Comedienne attacked for spewing insults



Afia Schwarzenegger disallows comments as social media users come at her



Afia Schwarzenegger’s social media post that saw her attacking an unidentified woman, labelling her barren has triggered outrage as some commenters slammed her for hitting below the belt.



It is unclear what informed the comedienne’s post made on Monday, May 30, 2022. What was clear, however, was that her post contained a salvo of attacks.



A livid Afia Schwarzenegger did not only label her target ‘barren’; she also mentioned that the individual in question was frustrated.



“The next time you want to run your mouth, look for your mates aka your fellow barrens… Mothers are very busy people. When you meet responsible Mothers like me, ask how much a Montessori fees cost and see how useless you are as a woman to the society...” parts of her post read.

“If you don't want to hear certain things, don’t go looking for a mad woman's trouble, I won't call you Mother of twins if you are a barren… Period!” Afia Schwarzenegger added.



Her Instagram post has caused a stir on social media with many rebuking her for what they say are unsavoury remarks. They have argued that while it is within her rights to express fury, it is ridiculous for her to describe her target as ‘barren’.



The post attracted over four hundred comments. Afia Schwarzenegger has since been compelled to block the comment section but has made four more posts as of Tuesday morning. One of the posts also had its comment section blocked as it was again targeted at the yet-to-be-identified woman.



