Afia Schwarzenegger levels serious allegation against Adu Safoah

Controversial comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has alleged that Adu Safoah once slept with her ex-boyfriend in exchange for an amount of GHC500.



Afia, without evidence, said contrary to claims that the social commentator once dated her ex-boyfriend, it was rather a one-night stand.



It can be recalled that Adu Safoah allegedly attempted to trap Afia Schwarzenegger’s then-boyfriend with pregnancy.



Safoah during one of her social media fights with Afia Schwarzenegger disclosed that they once shared the same boyfriend.

But refuting such claims, Afia Schwarzenegger in an interview on Atuu said: “She claims she once dated my boyfriend. He is now my ex so my ex-boyfriend denied it and said it was a one-night stand. He slept with her and gave her GHC500 in return. I don’t know her and I don’t know what she does for a living. My ex bought me three cars while we were dating and even gifted me a car after we broke up, saying he wants me back.”



Touching on an instance where she was accused of facilitating the arrest of Adu Safoah and filming her in cells, Afia Schwarzenegger said she did no such thing.



“I was taking her to court but her family begged me. In this country, laws work. You can’t circulate my nudity. When I went to the police station, I wasn’t even holding a phone. I left my phone at Dr. Kweku Oteng’s residence. Stacy Amoateng brought me my phone the next day. When I arrived at the police station, I wasn’t holding any phone,” she added.



