Afia Schwarzenegger makes a serious confession about Mr. Drew

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as ‘Afia Schwarzenegger’ has recounted how she faked a romantic relationship with Mr. Drew just to promote his album.



Afia Schwarzenegger said everything that ensued between her and the popular Ghanaian singer was just a mere stunt and not an amorous relationship as many thought.



One can recall that sometime in 2020, Afia Schwarzenegger confirmed her relationship with Mr. Drew and vice versa.



The two were mostly spotted at events together, constantly displaying public affection on social media and sending romantic messages to each other.

Their purported relationship drew a lot of public attention with Mr. Drew being slammed in the process for dating Afia Schwarzenegger who is a lot older than him.



But in what seemed like a public confession, Afia said she was only contacted at that time to help push Mr. Drew’s album and they managed to achieve that by faking a love affair to grab the public’s attention.



Afia Schwarzenegger shared the post on social media in a bid to also confess that the recent ‘mystery man’ she introduced to Ghanaians as her new lover is just a business partner and a friend.



