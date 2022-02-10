Afia Schwarzenegger met with a rousing welcome in Nigeria

Afia Schwarzenegger honoured by her fans in Nigeria

Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, touched down in Nigeria’s capital, Lagos, to a hugely welcome surprise from some fans and friends.



Although unclear the purpose of her trip, it is perhaps for business or as part of preparations towards her late father’s funeral.



Afia Schwarzenegger arrived in Lagos on February 9, 2022, and was accompanied to a room by her Nigerian business partner Susan Chanel where she was met with cheers from a crowd and a ‘birthday’ song.



Afia’s birthday falls on February 14, but the reasons why the Nigerians wished her a happy birthday are unknown.

The room was decorated with balloons and a banner that had Afia’s picture boldly printed on it.



It had the inscription; “Welcome queen of Ghana comedy to Lagos.”



The comedienne, however, acted surprised as she blushed throughout the period.



Some Ghanaians have expressed their thoughts in the comment section after Afia shared the post on Instagram.



