Afia Schwarzenegger must put an end to ruining people's reputation - Paula Amma Broni

Actress and comedienne, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, populary known as Afia Schwarzenegger in banter with her long-time rival, Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay, made claims against Chairman Wontumi, politician and owner of Wontumi Radio.



Sounding condescending, she alleged that she once had sex with Chairman Wontumi whom she tagged as her ex.



Her allegations have been condemned by many including entertainment journalist, Paula Amma Broni, who has called her out for attempting to ruin Wontumi's reputation.

Speaking on Tilly Akua Nipaa's Twitter Space on June 8, Paula recalled Afia Schwarzenegger's cheating saga with her ex-husband, Lawrence Abrokwa and the circumstances that led to her naked video surfacing online.



According to Paula Broni, just as the public offered its support and condemned Abrokwa for leaking Afia's bedroom video as well as rubbishing his attempt to ruin her reputation, the actress should have done the same for Chairman Wontumi in her attempt to spite Delay who recently got a job at Wontumi's radio station.



"I quite remember Afia Schwarzenegger's case with her ex-husband, Abrokwa. Women like Gifty Anti, Anita Erskine and women who are at the top had to defend Afia on the fact that her husband didn't have any right to leak that video. We all spoke on her behalf even though they claimed she had cheated but then he (ex-husband) didn't have the right to disgrace or ruin her reputation.



"After coming to your defence, years later, you want to drag someone, that is Chairman Wontumi, for allegedly sleeping with you and even want to disgrace him. The things she said were very damaging.... I think it is not fair and we have to address the issue as it is," she charged.



Also addressing the alleged affair between Afia and the Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region, Paula Broni noted that there was no need to have made that information public.

"What should we do with that information? Did he point a gun at your head?" she quizzed.



Meanwhile, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has disclosed that Wontumi is set to sue the actress after denying having an affair with the woman he claims isn't his standard.



“Get ready. You’ll go to court. You’ll get a writ from Tema High Court. We will sue you so you tell the court when you had sex with Chairman Wontumi...we act as though we have thrown our moral values to the dogs. We will report you to Dampare (IGP) for spreading fake news,” Lawyer Ampaw stated on Wontumi TV.