Afia Schwarzenegger on the dancefloor at Tracey Boakye's wedding

Afia Schwarzenegger and Tracey Boakye

Ghanaian actress and social media influencer, Afia Schwarzenegger, expressed joy for her colleague and friend, Tracey Boakye when she tied the knot.

She was spotted happily dancing to songs by gospel singer, Piesie Esther, at the wedding ceremony of Tracey Boakye.



In a video published on her official Instagram page, Afia Schwarzenegger was captured jamming to a live performance by Piesie Esther, singing her hit song,‘Waye me yie’ as Tracey Boakye greeted and was welcomed to the venue for her wedding.



According to the actress, the moment was an emotional one for her because God had been good to them.



Afia Schwarzenegger also chanced on the opportunity to shame the haters of Tracey Boakye.



As a caption for the post, Afia Schwarzenegger wrote, “Apart from meeting the brother of my late fiancee Nana Gyamfi...This was another moment that brought tears .. My daughter looked gorgeous. It was a real Atonsu gang.”



From the moment Tracey Boakye announced her wedding, the news was met with mixed feelings from netizens.

A section of internet users doubted the wedding would happen, they assumed it was either a prank or a movie scene.



Others dragged Tracey Boakye through the mud by misleading the women, especially successful women, about marriage in some past comments on marriage and securing herself a husband.



Afia Schwarzenegger and Tracey Boakye are great friends.



The duo are both members of the Mafia Gang, and in the entertainment industry, Tracey Boakye views Afia Schwarzenegger as a mother.



