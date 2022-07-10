Afia Schwarzenegger opens up about how her feud with Delay started

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known in showbiz as Afia Schwarzenegger, has stated emphatically that, she was never paid for her role in the popular Afia Schwarzenegger TV series.

According to her, Deloris Frimpong Manso a.k.a. Delay, the Executive Producer of the series had a problem with her when she approached her with a contract per advice from musician Kwabena Kwabena.



Speaking on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ the comedienne explained that she was popular on TV back in the day, but her popularity never put food on her table.



“When I met Kwabena Kwabena, he advised me that I should get a manager to draft a small contract [to Delay] else one day my friend with Delay will turn sour. So, Kwabena Kwabena’s brother known as Akwasi drafted a contract for me to Delay; immediately she got the contract, then she flipped it and said she has removed me from her TV series,” Afia Schwarzenegger narrated.



She noted that it was true the contract that brought about the long-standing ‘beef’ between the two hitherto were the best of friends.



“Delay said, I have used my red pen to remove you from the series,” she stressed.



“I am a mother, I had children, I didn’t want fame; I wanted money. I also tell people that I seek what my children will eat first [before anything else].

“I was the most famous person and the hungriest person in this industry,” Afia Schwarzenegger stressed.



The actress noted the day she was able to eat three times in a day, was when she met Fadda Dickson.



“I swear, the day I was able to eat three square meals was the day I met Fadda Dickson. I had fame, name but had no money...I work for other radio stations and was paid by Fadda Dickson...I was so famous that I could not even take trotro...people don’t know the sacrifice we made to be here. My life changed the day I met Fadda Dickson,” Afia Schwarzenegger narrated further.



