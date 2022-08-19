Afia Schwarzenegger paints 'crazy' picture of how Ghana will become with Kennedy Agyapong as president

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has declared his intention to contest for his party's flagbearership position with hopes of becoming Ghana's president in 2024.

This dream has, however, been condemned by actress and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, who claims that the negative traits of the MP do not make him fit to occupy the highest seat in government.



According to Afia, word on the street has it that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is a loud mouth and has on several occasions insulted and tagged some female personalities including herself as prostitutes at the least provocation.



Speaking in a self-recorded video sighted by GhanaWeb on her Instagram page, the controversial actress on Friday, August 19, noted that Kennedy is an honest man but has a bad behavioural record.



She added that his own people have plans of spending his money and still vote against him in the NPP flagbearership election.



"Let me turn my attention to Assin Fosu Donald Trump. Ken, you totally qualify for the presidency due to your honest nature but you know the trait that both of us carry. How can we be presidents?

"You know everybody's secret in this country and you still want us to vote you in office to threaten us? It would have been deadly. Just imagine a whole president fighting with Nana Agradaa and Afia Schwarzenegger, making claims that I have a smelly private part. How can a whole president use such unprinted words on a woman he's never slept with? she asked.



"He will accuse women of being prostitutes at cabinet meetings. Ken are you not afraid of contesting the presidency? Why do you want to waste your money? Delegates will just spend your money, I am only telling you what the public is saying. They claim that you're a loud mouth and also love fighting with women. I would not be surprised if you respond to my video. That's what the people are saying," Afia added.



