Afia Schwarzenegger questions Akufo-Addo’s absence from her late father’s one-week event

Afia Schwarzenegger has a message for Akufo-Addo

Ghanaians commiserate with Afia Schwarzenegger



Afia Schwarzenegger mourns late father



Controversial Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger has expressed disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following his absence from her late father’s one-week memorial service recently held in Accra.



Afia in a video shared on her Instagram page asked why the president has been silent about her father’s death.



The comedienne’s one-week remembrance ceremony for her late father was witnessed by scores of high-profile personalities including politicians.

The NPP’s national youth organizer, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) and NDC’s national organizer, Joshua Akamba were also present to sympathize with Afia at the event.



Chief of Staff, Nana Frema Opare-Osei although absent during the event sent an amount of GH₵5,000 as a donation.



But although Afia has expressed gratitude to these individuals for their immense support so far, she has established that her happiness wouldn’t be complete without President Akufo-Addo’s support.



“Nana I thought you weren’t in Ghana when I held the one week service for my father. I thought you have gone to Russia. So haven’t you heard what has happened? Haven’t you heard that my father has died and left me in this world all by myself? He died in my hands. Some people close to me are disappointed about your absence from the one-week event to an extent they claim you are a racist but I have asked them to relax because you know what you’re doing,” She stated in an Instagram video.



Afia also claimed that it is her father’s dying wish that the president takes proper care of her.

“I know you’re a showboy so I have given myself from now till Wednesday. I’ll will be expecting to see you. Nana pls do something because my father was a huge fan of you. He was even the one who convinced me to champion free SHS. Also, my father’s dying wish is that you take proper care of me.”



Watch the video below:



