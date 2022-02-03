Afia Schwarzenegger rains heavy curses on online troll

Afia Schwarzenegger appears devastated over her father's death

Afia Schwarzenegger was mocked on social media for using the term ‘Dada da moase’ in all her appreciation videos to persons who graced her late father’s one-week funeral remembrance.



Earlier, she recorded about 10 separate videos where she thanked individuals who supported her during the event.



In all of such videos, however, Afia was heard saying, ‘Dada da moase’, an Akan phrase which translates to ‘Daddy is grateful.’

Social media users who noticed her constant use of that particular phrase started to tease her. Afia's comment section has been flooded with trolls and insults in that regard.



It was in this light that another individual who tried to mock her with the exact phrase was met with a response from the comedienne.



Afia had shared a picture where she was being consoled by a childhood friend on her Instagram page and captioned it, “My childhood bestie, he mother of my godchild n PIC @kjermie I love you so much Jay. 2-2-22.”



Not long after, a social media user, in a quest to troll Afia, went beneath the post and shared the phrase ‘Dada da moase’.



Afia who did not find that statement funny immediately replied her saying:

“Since it’s funny I pray cancer into your family in Jesus’s name, may u suffer every pain my father saw in double in Jesus name. He said he will curse what I curse may that laughter turn into eternal pain in Jesus’s name..,Amen.”



