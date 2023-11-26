Afia Schwarzenegger reacts to Nana Agradaa’s wedding with junior pastor Asiamah

Nana Agradaa and Afia Schwarzenegger

Controversial media personality and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to the wedding ceremony of Evangelist Patricia Oduro and her junior pastor, Asiamah which went viral on social media.

Afia Schwarzenegger who is fond of criticizing others about their marital status and other issues pertaining to their lives took to her social media page to express her admiration for the newly wedded couple.



She noted that she's happy for Nana Agradaa’s marriage with her junior pastor Asiamah and wished them the best of luck in their marital journey.



"This weekend is for the President and Her Vice. I love you @Evangelist Mama Pat and God bless you Rev Asiamah,” Afia Schwarzenegger wrote on her Instagram page in reaction to Nana Agradaa’s marriage with her junior pastor.



On Saturday, November 26, 2023, Nana Agradaa was reported to have tied the knot with her junior pastor, Asiamah in a private wedding session.



Nana Agradaa was recently flaunting her junior pastor Asiamah on social media and made claims of a possible wedding should things go as planned.

In a video shared by GhPage TV on Instagram and sighted by GhanaWeb, Nana Agradaa was clad in her all-white wedding apparel with her husband, pastor Asiamah also in his white attire to match the occasion.



Nana Agradaaa while taking the wedding vow and putting the ring on Asiamah’s finger was heard saying, “I Mrs. Patricia Asiamah take you [Asiamah] as my lovely husband. I will love you and I will care for you forever. In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, Amen.”



The details of the marriage ceremony were not made known prior to the event with the images and videos circulating on social media afterwards.



It was believed that the ceremony was held at a private place with the family members of the spouses and close friends present to grace the occasion.



