Afia Schwarzenegger reacts to claims of digging out her father’s corpse

Afia Schwarzenegger is a Ghanaian Comedienne, Socialite

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to the ‘ritualist’ tag on her by a popular TikTok celebrity named ‘Maa Linda’.

Earlier in a heated back and forth on social media, the UK-based Ghanaian socialite, labeled Afia Schwarzenegger a blood-sucking creature while alleging that the comedienne has dug out her father’s corpse, sliced them into pieces, and stored them at home for personal use.



“Do you know after Afia Schwarzenegger buried her father, she made a U-turn and hired people to dig up the corpse? Ask Mary, her maid. Afia had her father’s corpse sliced into pieces and that’s what she is currently feeding on. Afia’s family members should storm her house and see things for themselves,” the famous Tik Toker claimed.



Maa Linda’s statement was in response to Afia’s earlier attacks where she described the TikToker’s daughters; Felicia Osei and ‘Sexy journalist’ as prostitutes.



But Afia has satirically responded to Linda’s wild accusations.



In a reaction to claims of storing her father’s corpse at home, the comedienne was seen on social media with pieces of meat tied in plain polybags.



In a bid to make a mockery of the whole situation, Afia was heard interacting with her maid who was carrying the bucket in which the meat was kept.

“Are these the ones left? I didn’t know we still had these much of Daddy’s meat still left in the fridge. Which part of his body is this? I’m guessing it’s his thigh, legs, or even testicles," the comedienne said.



Grabbing the camera afterward to address her opponent (Ma Linda), Afia said;



“I suggest you also kill your dad and chew his meat. Bastard!!”



Watch the videos below:



