Afia Schwarzenegger rejects ‘special’ Christmas gift from Samira Bawumia

Afia Schwarzenegger unhappy with Samira Bawumia’s Christmas present

Afia Schwarzenegger laments father’s ailing health



Afia Schwarzenegger lists Christmas wishes



Valentina Agyeiwaa popularly known as ‘Afia Schwarzenegger’ has expressed utmost disappointment following a Christmas present she received from the second lady, Samira Bawumia.



The controversial comedienne was not content with a ‘book gift’ as she has mentioned that she rather needs financial support so she could take care of her sick father.



Afia stated that upon receiving the news that Mrs. Bawumia had a Christmas gift for her, she had extremely high expectations.



Narrating the circumstances under which she received the gift, Afia said:

“I took my father to the Korle-bu hospital when I received a call that the second lady has a Christmas gift for me. I became excited and screamed so loud that everyone heard me. It was the first time in a long time the nurses had seen a smile on my face. I quickly gave directions to the person bringing the present. I finally got hold of it, unraveled it only for me to find out that it was a book. A common book. It’s Christmas and what am I using a book for?” she stated in a video shared on her Instagram page.



Afia Schwarzenegger however suspects foul play as she believes that there’s no way the vice president’s wife will give her a mere book as a Christmas present.



“The Samira I know wouldn’t do this. Someone took the main present and replaced it with a book. My dad is seriously ill and I need support. If you know you can’t help me, don’t mock me with such gifts", she said.



Watch the video below



