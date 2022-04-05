Afia Schwarzenegger releases song to banter Coded’s ‘Dada damoase’ hit

Afia Schwarzenegger pokes Mzbel, Coded others with new single

In the midst of the back and forth involving Coded of 4X4 fame, Mzbel, and Nana Tornado, Afia Schwarzenegger has released a song titled ‘Alhaji Damoase’.



It can be recalled that following the release of Coded’s ‘Dadadamoase’ hit, Afia Schwarzenegger has since not been in good terms with the former 4X4 member and this is because she claims he did not seek her consent before releasing the song.



Afia Schwarzenegger, who earlier birthed the ‘Dada damoase’ phrase in a bid to appreciate patrons who supported her at her father’s funeral, has been hurt that Coded capitalized on the buzz surrounding it to release a hit song.

But that was not all: that particular song was used by her nemeses, Mzbel and Tornado, in trolling her on social media, a development which worsened matters.



Following all these, Afia Schwarzenegger, being the pioneer of the ‘dada damoase’ phrase, has decided to also make some profit out of it.



Social media woke up to the news of Afia Schwarzenegger’s first-ever single titled, ‘Alhaji Damose,’ which features Brother Sammy.



Unclear what necessitated the song, some individuals have claimed that it was released to take a dig at Mzbel and Coded.



But touching on what inspired the song, Afia Schwarzenegger said during an interview with Kingdom FM’s Fiifi Pratt that:

“The song captures a lot of things, Prophet Badu Kobi, government and even Alhaji. I mean the Gbawe Alhaji who was buried recently. The funeral that went viral on social media, that particular one that Asamaoh Gyan was spotted singing Comfort Annor’s song.



"My father died and I came to thank patrons who were present during the one-week observation. Whatever I said, my haters capitalized on it to mock me but you can’t mock a comedian. We work in a mocking factory. I dreamt and in the dream my father gave me a stone, when I opened my palm, it was dadadamoase written on it. My father told me he gave birth to a champion and that every stone that was thrown at me when he was alive, I built with it. so I should build with this one.”



