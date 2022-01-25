Afia Schwarzenegger reveals ‘goodies’ for her father’s one-week celebration

Afia Schwarzenegger puts packages together for those attending her father's one week

Ghanaian socialite cum presenter Afia Schwarzenegger has on social media revealed the goodies she will appreciate people coming to her father’s one week with.



The one-week celebration which comes off on January 26, she said, comes with a customised perfume for attendees.



“Our thank you card comes with a customized perfume. I love you Mr Adjei…Rest In Peace. Hope to see you all tomorrow at De Temple Petroleum, Achimota. God bless you and yours,” he informed.



The actress lost her father, Augustine Agyei, whose sad passing occurred on January 17, 2022, after a short illness.

"My hero has gone to be with the Lord. Rest in peace Daddy...I'm lost," read her post announcing the demise of her father.



Shortly after her father's passing, Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, Kwaw Kese and his wife among others, paid a visit to Afia Schwarzenegger to mourn with her.



In a video that made rounds on social media, Diamond Appiah and Tracey Boakye were captured in their friend’s home, consoling her.



Afia Schwarzenegger was seen with puffy eyes, a clear indication that she had been crying her eyes out or not having enough sleep.



