Afia Schwarzenegger’s controversial post on Bridget Otoo after wedding

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the social media posts on Bridget Otoo’s marriage which has left some people bemused is Afia Schwarzenegger’s which poses a question to the newest wife in Ghana’s media space.

The broadcaster on August 13, 2022, got married to Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, a transportation consultant and lecturer at Regional Maritime University, at a private ceremony held in the Western Region.

The occasion birthed numerous congratulatory messages with some personalities who were at the event sharing pictures of themselves, friends and the couple.

Sharing a picture of the couple on her Instagram page, Afia Schwarzenegger who described Bridget Otoo as a queen congratulated the journalist on her marriage but had a question many have wondered about the rationale behind it.

“Congratulations queen. But why?” her post read.



