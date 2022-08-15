Afia Schwarzenegger’s controversial post on Bridget Otoo after wedding

Afia Schwarzenegger

One of the social media posts on Bridget Otoo’s marriage which has left some people bemused is Afia Schwarzenegger’s which poses a question to the newest wife in Ghana’s media space.

The broadcaster on August 13, 2022, got married to Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, a transportation consultant and lecturer at Regional Maritime University, at a private ceremony held in the Western Region.



The occasion birthed numerous congratulatory messages with some personalities who were at the event sharing pictures of themselves, friends and the couple.



Sharing a picture of the couple on her Instagram page, Afia Schwarzenegger who described Bridget Otoo as a queen congratulated the journalist on her marriage but had a question many have wondered about the rationale behind it.



“Congratulations queen. But why?” her post read.







BB