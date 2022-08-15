Afia Schwarzenegger’s controversial post on Bridget Otoo after wedding

One of the social media posts on Bridget Otoo’s marriage which has left some people bemused is Afia Schwarzenegger’s which poses a question to the newest wife in Ghana’s media space.
The broadcaster on August 13, 2022, got married to Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, a transportation consultant and lecturer at Regional Maritime University, at a private ceremony held in the Western Region.
The occasion birthed numerous congratulatory messages with some personalities who were at the event sharing pictures of themselves, friends and the couple.
Sharing a picture of the couple on her Instagram page, Afia Schwarzenegger who described Bridget Otoo as a queen congratulated the journalist on her marriage but had a question many have wondered about the rationale behind it.
“Congratulations queen. But why?” her post read.
BB
- You are a real man for accepting adulterous Nayas back into your home - Afia Schwarzenegger to Nana Sarfo
- Afia Schwarzenegger, Tracey Boakye prove critics wrong as they are spotted chilling together
- You set yourself up for depression by comparing yourself to others - Afia Schwarzenegger’s son
- ‘May you grow to be famous and powerful like me’ - Afia Schwarzenegger tells Nakeeyat on 10th birthday
- Our 'Mafia Gang' is stronger than any political party in Ghana - Afia Schwar, Diamond Appiah declare
- Read all related articles