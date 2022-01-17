Afia Schwarzenegger's father is dead

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger and her late father, Augustine Agyei

Afia Schwarzenegger announces death of father

I am broken, Afia Schwarzenegger reveals



Pray for my father, Afia Schwarzenegger to Ghanaians



Actress Afia Schwarzenegger has announced the death of her father, Augustine Agyei, who had been battling with illness for months.



The comedian in a post-dated January 17, broke the sad news to her 2.6 million Instagram followers.



"My hero has gone to be with the Lord. Rest in peace Daddy...I'm lost," read her post.

She revealed that her father's demise has completely left her shattered.



For weeks, Afia has been asking her fans to pray for her sick father who was on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



Despite the condition of her father, Afia Schwarzenegger kept her faith and prayed that her father became fully recovered but that never happened.



Friends and sympathizers have flooded her post with their condolences following the sad news.



Actress, Gloria Sarfo wrote: "Aaaaaw my condolences Afia. God knows best #ItIsWell."

Radio presenter, Ohemaa Woyeje has also mourned Afia's father. She wrote: "Be strong Schwar though it won’t be easy rip Oldboy.



Ghanaian gospel musician, Cwesi Oteng has also offered special prayers for the actress ad her bereaved family. "Oh Sorry, My Condolences and prayers for the entire family. God be with you," he wrote.



A week ago, Afia Schwarzenegger shared an image of her father and indicated that she will forever serve God no matter what happens to her father who was on admission at the hospital.



"Dear God I thank you for a great father like mine...And even though the devil is making it look like he's won I believe in you merciful father.



"Today I use my dad as a point of contact for everyone sick, father send healing n comfort to them...heal them of their pain n let the power in the blood of Jesus's be with them in Jesus's name...Amen.

"I pray for every grieving family, holy spirit send them comfort in Jesus's name, let them see your light at the end of this tunnel in Jesus's name..amen. PS:NOW SATAN LISTEN...Whatever that happens God IS still my God and I will forever serve and love God..Becos what God cannot do doesn't exist. #faith #morethanconquerors," the post read.



TWI NEWS



