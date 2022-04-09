Afia Schwarzenegger’s plush house and cars captured in latest video

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: www.zionfelix.net
The residence of Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has been opened to the public.
Her beautiful house was captured in a video by ZionFelix.
She acquired this house a few years ago.
Zion had an exclusive interview with the vocal actress and media personality recently.
Her cars were also captured in the video.
While the interview is yet to be made available to the public, the popular Ghanaian YouTuber has shared the video of Afia’s plush house and cars with his audience.
It appears they had a great conversation before Afia Schwar left the house to attend to other activities.
Watch the video below:
