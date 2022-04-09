0
Menu
Entertainment

Afia Schwarzenegger’s plush house and cars captured in latest video

Video Archive
Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: www.zionfelix.net

The residence of Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has been opened to the public.

Her beautiful house was captured in a video by ZionFelix.

She acquired this house a few years ago.

Zion had an exclusive interview with the vocal actress and media personality recently.

Her cars were also captured in the video.

While the interview is yet to be made available to the public, the popular Ghanaian YouTuber has shared the video of Afia’s plush house and cars with his audience.

It appears they had a great conversation before Afia Schwar left the house to attend to other activities.

Watch the video below:

Source: www.zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Buried human skull, cat head exhumed from church altar at Kasoa
Meet Juliet Adubea, the mother of Felix Afena-Gyan
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead
Nigerian football legend blames weather for 'defeat' to Ghana
Black Stars coach wants Hudson-Odoi, Mohammed Salisu for World Cup
We are ready for Assin North by-election - Asiedu Nketia
Ghana abstains from vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council
Bawumia no longer in his comfort zone – UG Lecturer
Gabby tackles Morgan over Judge Jackson’s confirmation as US Supreme Court Justice
Related Articles: