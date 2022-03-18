Afia Schwarzenegger’s son pushed me after his mother slapped me – Victim narrates

Victim of Afia Schwarzenegger’s slap recounts another encounter

In a new twist to events, the 34-year old man who was slapped by Afia Schwarzenegger at her father’s funeral has disclosed that he also received ill-treatment from one of her sons.



Narrating the sad ordeal in an interview with Ohenneba TV, Kwesi Hankson said after the ‘slap incident’, he made an attempt to approach Afia who was at the time sitting in her car and he was prevented by one of her twins.



Kwesi said one of the boys pushed him with his left hand and his mother who had already moved her car nearly run him over with it.



“Can you imagine that after everything I approached her to talk to her when she was sitting in her car and she almost run over me? One of his twins pushed me away with his left hand while yelling at me to get back.”

Kwesi said he would have taught Afia Schwarzenegger’s son an unforgettable lesson had it not been that he was in the company of people.



“Her son is lucky that he was with some people like I would have used him to pacify for his mother’s sins.”



Meanwhile, Kwesi Hankson’s sisters have issued a three-day ultimatum to Afia Schwarzenegger to either compensate or issue a public apology to their brother.



“We are giving Afia Schwarzenegger three days to render an apology or compensate my brother or else. What she did was an embarrassment. Now my brother cannot go anywhere. He is stuck in his room because his image has been tainted,” they stated on the same platform.



