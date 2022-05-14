Afia Schwarzenegger secures a job at Angel FM?

Afia Schwarzenegger hosts Y’adwuma nie on Angel FM

Delay hosts drive time show on Wontumi Radio



Wontumi FM job eludes Afia Schwarzenegger



It appears Afia Schwarzenegger has been offered a job at Angel FM after being allegedly denied one at Wontumi FM.



Earlier, rumors were rife that the controversial Ghanaian comedienne was ditched and her position as a radio presenter at the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman’s radio station was given to her nemesis, Delay.



This was after Afia Schwarzenegger gave hints on social media that she has indeed secured a slot at Chairman Wontumi’s radio station.

There was a twist to events and Chairman was rather spotted on social media convincing Delay to pick up the job Afia had already seemingly been geared up for.



Delay finally took up the job as a drive time show host on Wontumi Radio and many have wondered what happened to Afia Schwarzenegger’s appointment.



The comedienne who has been keeping tabs on events has been throwing shades on social media. On May 12, 2022, she said her earlier post was not an indication she was heading to Wontumi FM.



But in the latest development, Afia Schwarzenegger has been spotted on Angel FM, running a certain show in some videos spotted on her Instagram page.



Prior to this, Afia shared a flyer on her page which indicated that she has been given an opportunity to host a mid-morning show dubbed ‘Y’adwuma nie’, with Ohemaa Woyeje as her DJ.

Watch the posts below:







