Afia Schwarzenegger shades Mzbel?

It seems Afia Schwarzenegger is gradually getting fed up with Mzbel’s funeral brouhaha, as the actress who has remained silent all through, has finally thrown a subtle shade on social media.



Mzbel has been in the news lately following the controversies surrounding her father’s death with social media users concluding that she has completely stolen Afia Schwarzenegger’s shine or drifted the public’s attention from her.



And as was the case, Afia was enjoying all the buzz surrounding the death of her father prior to the demise of Mzbel’s father.

The comedienne became topical on various media platforms following events that characterized her plush one week remembrance ceremony recently organized for her late father.



But all these seized and the attention was shifted to Mzbel, her nemeses, who is fighting to also organize two huge funerals for her late Muslim father.



The back and forth surrounding Mzbel’s father’s funeral has thrown her into the spotlight and it appears her former friend is unhappy about it.



In what appears to be a reaction to the events that has unfolded so far, Afia Schwarzenegger, who is currently in a state of mourning, shared a video of herself dressed in a funeral cloth whiles flaunting her riches.



She showcased her Versace bag and a Mercedes Benz whiles jamming to Mzbel’s former signee, Iona Reine’s ‘Gyaime’ song.

The song which was playing in the background was skipped to the part where Iona sang, ‘Minnom Bel, Menom Schwar nsuo,’ which translates to: ‘I won’t drink Bel’s water anymore, I’ll drink Schwar’s water instead.’



Afia Schwarzenegger shared the video on her Instagram page with a caption;



“2022, we are feeding the focus and starving bitches of distraction!!!!



Prior to this development, Afia’s gang member, Diamond Appiah also threw shades at Mzbel.



“How many times will your father die? Asking for a friend. It’s the uncompleted building in which he lived. Anaa wose chorkor. So somebody is an orphan now. Ei God is good oo. Back to sender paahn nie. Chorkor Orphan in the building. What they wish for us will be their portion,” she earlier wrote on her Instagram story.

