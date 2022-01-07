Afia Schwarzenegger shades critics after raunchy video of her and mystery man emerged

Afia Schwarzenegger flaunts new lover

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has lambasted critics who have attacked her for sharing pictures and videos of her new boyfriend on social media.



Earlier, Afia Schwarzenegger shared a video of herself in the arms of an unknown man whom she tagged as her new lover.



Afia who appears to be ‘head over heels’ in love with the mystery man decided to show him to the world by posting the raunchy video on her Instagram page on January 6, 2021.

In what appears to be a bedroom set, the comedienne was captured kissing and fondling her unidentified boyfriend.



The video has since garnered several reactions from individuals across social media including criticisms.



Responding to the criticisms, Afia Schwarzenegger established that the negative reactions won’t deter her from living her best life.



Afia said she has the right to post whatever she deems fit adding that she is a fully grown woman.



“Am a fully grown woman, and I post what I want to post,” Afia Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram.

