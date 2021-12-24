Afia Schwarzenegger shoots down arrest rumours, shares video of herself in a hospital bed

Afia Schwarzenegger is a Ghanaian Comedienne, Socialite

Ghanaian comedienne, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has shared a video of herself confined in a hospital bed.



This follows reports that she has been arrested for allegedly threatening Kumawood actress, Mercy Asiedu.



One can recall that Afia Schwarzenegger in a video making rounds on social media was seen threatening to order thugs to deal with a certain individual.

Social media users after analysing her comments in the video concluded that Afia was referring to Mercy Asiedu as the two have recently engaged in banter.



However, there have been reports that Afia Schwarzenegger has been arrested for issuing public threats against the actress and in a bid to refute the claims, the comedienne shared a video of her current location.



Watch the video below:



