Afia Schwarzenegger 'steals' show at Accra in Paris concert

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian comedienne and Entertainer, Afia Schwarzenegger did not miss out at the Accra in Paris in France yesterday as she showed up on the night to experience the excitement and music by the Ghanaian musicians.

As usual of her, Afia Schwar made her presence felt as she took to the dance floor to exhibit her dancing skills at the event grounds.

Accra in Paris was a great success as the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena and the many other artistes on the night thrilled the crowd with exciting performances and good music.

