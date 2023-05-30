0
Afia Schwarzenegger sues Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Afia Schwar And Lawyer Maurice Ampaw Afia Schwarzenegger captured beside Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, popularly known as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, has sued Lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

In a writ of summons sighted by Zionfelix.net, Afia is requesting GHS 1000,000 in damages for defamation in slander.

She is also seeking an order of perpetual injunction to restrain the defendant from telling, saying or discussing anything about her on any communication channel, whether print, radio, electronic or social media.

The Plaintiff wants the defendant to pay costs, including legal fees.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw were in the news after Chairman Wontumi sued the former and others some months ago.

The legal battle started after Afia Schwar claimed to have had an amorous relationship with Chairman Wontumi.

Read the writ of summons below:



Source: zionfelix.net
