Afia Schwarzenegger tackles Bulldog

Controversial Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has denied ever being the reason Bulldog was recently arrested for threatening the president.



One can recall that Bulldog was picked up by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for his alleged threats against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during an earlier episode of UTV’s United Showbiz.



Bulldog, who was seated with the likes of Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Ama McBrown, and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo during an episode of the United Showbiz program, allegedly used some unprintable words against President Akufo-Addo with regards to Menzgold’s locked funds.

Afia Schwarzenegger who was present as Bulldog was uttering such statements at that time quickly issued a disclaimer and disassociated herself from the statements.



“We'll get our monies back else Nana Addo will run; he won't finish his 4 years. I'm telling you. He won't finish his 4 years,” Bulldog said on the show.



In a sharp response, Afia Schwarzenegger said;



“You’re threatening the president and I want to tell you that I’m not here. You’re saying he won’t finish his four-year term and it’s a threat.”



Fast forward, Bulldog was arrested and Afia Schwarzenegger was blamed for inciting his arrest by emphasizing during that particular program that he threatened the president.

But in a new development, Afia Schwarzenegger has established that Bulldog caused his own predicaments.



“He says he has changed his name to Bullgod, he can never be a god. He is still a dog. He threatened the president and I issued a disclaimer. It’s called intelligence. I didn’t want trouble so I had to excuse myself. I didn’t put him into trouble. He put himself into trouble by talking too much. He said things he is not supposed to say. When I cautioned him not to talk too much, he told me to shut up. He says his problem isn’t my problem so I should stay off his business and I did,” she said.



