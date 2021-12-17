Afia Schwarzenegger tackles Mercy Asiedu?

Afia Schwarzenegger accused of chiding Mercy Asiedu

Mercy Asiedu sponsors her team for a Dubai trip



Mercy celebrates 5 years of existence of her production company



Controversial Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has been accused of throwing subtle jabs at Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu for rocking a sweat jacket to ‘sunny’ Dubai.



A few days ago, the Kumawood actress was spotted at the Kotoka International Airport with her movie production crew and husband, all clad in orange and blue sweat jackets and pants to match.



Mercy Asiedu’s husband who was also rocking the same attire was spotted at the airport bidding his wife goodbye with a passionate kiss which caused a stir on social media.



In an interview with popular blogger Zionfelix, Mercy Asiedu prior to her departure, disclosed that the purpose of their travel to the United Arab Emirates is simply to catch some fun for ten solid days.

Afia Schwarzenegger who appears to have a problem with the fact that some people opt to wear a sweat jacket to the Middle East country despite its hot weather conditions, took to social media to express discontentment.



“I’m pleading with you, stop disgracing the Asante tribe. Winter jackets cannot be worn to Dubai. We beg you, we are all Ghanaians. You can’t do that and go scot-free. Who are you disgracing? Me or Otumfuo? Stop fooling. What you’re doing is a big embarrassment to the Asante tribe,” Afia said.



Although the comedienne mentioned no names, there are suggestions her comment is targeted at the Kumawood stars.



Mercy Asiedu, however, is yet to respond to the shots fired by the controversial comedienne.



Watch the video below



