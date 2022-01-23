Afia Schwarzenegger tattoos dad on arms

Afia Schwarzenegger tattoos her dad on her body

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger has tattoed the death date and name of her father on her arms in a post she shared on Instagram.



The actress lost her father, Augustine Agyei, whose sad passing occurred on January 17, 2022, after a short illness.



"My hero has gone to be with the Lord. Rest in peace Daddy...I'm lost," read her post.



Shortly after her father's passing, two of her friends, Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah, paid a visit to Afia Schwarzenegger to mourn with her.

In a video that made rounds on social media, Diamond Appiah and Tracey Boakye were captured in their friend’s home, consoling and offering her hugs.



Afia Schwarzenegger was seen with puffy eyes, a clear indication that she had been crying her eyes out or not having enough sleep.



Earlier, the controversial comedienne lamented about how her father’s condition had worsened, adding that she isn’t living her best life as a result of that.



She reiterated the daunting task involved in handling her father’s situation in a video making rounds on the internet.



“Whenever I have do basic chores for my father like bath him, change his diaper and put him to sleep, it makes me sad. It makes me really sad. I wonder what we are living for in this world. It make me really sad. It breaks my heart and I become helpless,” she said.