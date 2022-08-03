Afia Schwarzenegger teases after disclosing someone dated Tracey Boakye’s husband for 10 years

Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger continues to express how elated she is about Tracey Boakye’s marriage almost a week after the event was held.

The comedienne has shared a video of herself dancing with the caption “Sexy mother of the bride. Observers are mourning.”



In another post which was a photo of the couple, she said: "Just in case you think it's yours... come n collect it!"



Afia Schwarzenegger has always referred to Tracey Boakye as her daughter and defended the actress whenever she deems it fit.



Her recent defense was on the back of a claim that Tracey Boakye who got married to Frank Badu Ntiamoah snatched him from another actress based in Kumasi. Neither Tracey Boakye nor Frank Badu has uttered a word about the allegation, but Afia Schwarzenegger mounted a spirited defense for the couple.



In a self-recorded video shared on Instagram, Afia took on naysayers who are spreading cheap gossip about the newlyweds, jabbing persons who have tagged Tracey Boakye as a husband snatcher.



Fuming with rage, she narrated how a section of the public has tarnished Tracey's image over the famous 'Papa no' saga. She added that her recent union came as a shock to haters who wished nothing good for the actress and movie producer nicknamed 'East Legon Landlady'.

"Are Ghanaians mad? First, it was 'papa no' and now that she is married, you still have issues. Why can't you leave my daughter (Tracey) alone? What is your problem? We all are people's exes," Afia Schwarzenegger fumed.



She continued as she spewed allegations saying: "You stayed with a man for 10 years but left him to go have a child with another man. What were you expecting? You thought he was a power bank right?



"If you care to know, he was my daughter's ex before dating you. Shut up with the nonsense about 'I will talk at the right time'. The marriage will never crush so you all better deal with it. Fools," Afia stated in a video shared on her Instagram page on August 2.



July 28, 2022, in Kumasi. Dubbed #Francey22, the event was attended by some notable personalities in the arts and entertainment industry.





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











BB