Afia Schwarzenegger throws lavish birthday party for her twin boys

Source: SammyKay Media, Contributor

It was all fun and excitement as comedienne cum media personality, Afia Schwarzenneger celebrated the birthday of his twin boys, James and John in grand style as they turned 20 years on Saturday, August 20, 2021.

Attendance strictly by invite, the plush birthday party was organized in a bus as the boys received lots of gifts from their mother, uncle, Diamond Appiah, Tracey Boakye, and many others.



Afia Schwarzenneger who was filled with emotions on that particular night expressed her appreciation to God for the blessings bestowed on her and also for sustaining her boys after their father passed away several years ago.



She thanked the likes of Fadda Dickson, Roger Quartey, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, and many others who have all been role models in her life.

She also thanked them for playing a fatherly role to her boys.



Watch the video below:



