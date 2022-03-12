Afia Schwarzenegger uncontrollable after viewing late father’s body

Afia Schwarzenegger buries late father

Afia Schwarzenegger weeps at late father’s funeral



Celebrities commiserate with Afia Schwarzenegger at late father’s funeral



Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger was moved to tears after viewing her late father's body.



In a video making rounds on social media, all efforts to console the agony-stricken comedienne was proven futile as she was captured crying her eyes out profusely during the funeral ceremony being held at the KNUST poolside.



At a point, Afia who could not control her grief any longer was escorted to a car to relax her nerves but hesitantly she threw herself on the floor and wept continuously.

Meanwhile, scores of sympathizers are seated at the ongoing funeral ceremony of Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father, Mr. Augustine Agyei, which is being held at the KNUST poolside in Kumasi.



Clad in white with a touch of black, the likes of Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, Brother Sammy and many others have been captured seated at the funeral grounds to mourn with their friend’s late father.



